Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after purchasing an additional 403,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

NYSE:TDY opened at $436.73 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $304.18 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.00 and a 200-day moving average of $432.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

