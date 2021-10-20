TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce $745.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $745.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $746.19 million. TEGNA posted sales of $738.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.