Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

10/5/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

10/4/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/4/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/17/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

9/10/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

NYSE TGP opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Teekay LNG Partners LP alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.