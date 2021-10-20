Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.54

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$36.54 and last traded at C$36.39, with a volume of 568346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.17.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.03.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.80. The company has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.39.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.