Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$38.03.

Shares of TECK.B stock opened at C$35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$19.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$15.81 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.80.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

