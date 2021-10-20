TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,634,268.14 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTGT stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 81,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.