TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,634,268.14 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $1,634,268.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TTGT stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. 81,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,760. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
