TE Connectivity (TEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect TE Connectivity to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $1.650-$1.650 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TEL opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.67.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

