Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TW. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 203.50 ($2.66).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.17. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 102.43 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of £5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

In other news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,272 shares of company stock valued at $10,475,059.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.