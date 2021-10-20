Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

