Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,018. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.83. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.52.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

