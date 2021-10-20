Tapmydata Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $23,558.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.89 or 0.00298985 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007054 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.