Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 561,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,207,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $9,372,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

NRAC stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,169. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

