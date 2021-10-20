Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $2,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $3,910,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $4,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

