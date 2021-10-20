Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.38 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 2.58% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIII. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $974,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $3,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,435,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $11,706,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $2,240,000.

HIII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,261. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

