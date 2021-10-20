Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $3.23 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 311,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.