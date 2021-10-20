Taconic Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $9,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.40. 58,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

