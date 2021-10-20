Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 411,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $625,000.

SKYAU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,141. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

