Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of SNV stock traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $49.27. 19,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,674. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synovus Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Synovus Financial worth $65,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

