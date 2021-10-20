Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 164.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNV opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

