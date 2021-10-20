SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Short Interest Up 22.5% in September

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 974,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 795,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SNX traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,035. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,461 shares of company stock worth $1,526,794. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

