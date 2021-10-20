Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3026 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.
SYANY stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Sydbank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $5.88.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.