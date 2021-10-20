Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Plans $0.30 Dividend

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3026 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

SYANY stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. Sydbank A/S has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment services and cash management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.