SVB Leerink Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

ALNY stock opened at $206.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

