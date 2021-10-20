Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,783 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,507,000 after acquiring an additional 119,311 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CXP. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

