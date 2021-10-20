Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases New Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $202,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $325.46 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.73 and a fifty-two week high of $333.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.82. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

