Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Surgery Partners by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Surgery Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

