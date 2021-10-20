Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SUPR opened at GBX 117.13 ($1.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.94. The company has a market cap of £949.97 million and a PE ratio of 9.52. Supermarket Income REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

