Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $44.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

NYSE SUN opened at $42.07 on Monday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sunoco by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 37,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

