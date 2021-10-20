Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $42.18. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,231. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

