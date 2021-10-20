Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 507,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 82,779 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,112,849,000 after purchasing an additional 165,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,887 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,674,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $813,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,554 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

