Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,311 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Shares of SNCY opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $44.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 1,050,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $32,844,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,243,519 shares of company stock valued at $39,614,959.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.