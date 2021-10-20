Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 320.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 59.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.