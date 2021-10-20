Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUM. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.
Summit Materials stock opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 320.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Summit Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 59.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
