Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

SNAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Stryve Foods in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SNAX opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.02. Stryve Foods has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

