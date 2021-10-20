Stride (NYSE:LRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stride (NYSE:LRN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stride had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $35.39. 44,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,408. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

