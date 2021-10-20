StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Susquehanna

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.15% from the company’s previous close.

STNE has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.36.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE opened at $37.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 505,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after buying an additional 228,454 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.