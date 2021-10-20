Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Update

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 over the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 18.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 59.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,020.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.27.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOK. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

