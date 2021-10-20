Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.09

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 9369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,377. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 58,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 32,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

