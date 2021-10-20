Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to report $572.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $569.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $576.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $490.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 1,232,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,334,915. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,203 shares of company stock worth $9,319,063. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

