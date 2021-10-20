Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The RealReal has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,049,934.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,164 shares of company stock worth $1,823,295. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

