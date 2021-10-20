Stifel Financial Corp Has $7.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $5,696,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of ZEN opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.60. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,599.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,470 shares of company stock valued at $14,666,418. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

