Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of GrowGeneration worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.