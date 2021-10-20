Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Marriott International by 200.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $161.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

