Stifel Financial Corp Buys 20,368 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 111,203 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 126,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJN opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.