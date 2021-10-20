Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the second quarter worth $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

