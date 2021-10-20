Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 62.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 430,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,680 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

