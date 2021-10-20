Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 344 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ServiceNow by 398.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow stock opened at $680.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 809.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $687.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $632.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.94.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

