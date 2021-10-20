Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 24,439 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 328.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Moderna by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $333.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.47. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 356,250 shares of company stock worth $137,245,505. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

