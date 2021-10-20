Steven Broz Sells 2,311 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of The Progressive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29.

PGR stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

