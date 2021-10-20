Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STVN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

STVN stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stevanato Group stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Stevanato Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

