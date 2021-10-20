stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $163.27 Million

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00066806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00101043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,218.63 or 1.00067187 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,035.90 or 0.06098907 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.