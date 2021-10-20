Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

STER has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $26.40 on Monday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

